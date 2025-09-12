Ruston Kelly breaks free from past shadows in new album

Ruston Kelly ditches THIS in latest album

Ruston Kelly recently revealed how shifting his gaze from the clouds to the light inspired his latest album, Pale, Through the Window.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, the 37-year-old American singer and songwriter, known for writing sad songs about rain clouds and dark aspects of life such as broken relationships, addiction, and healing, admitted he allowed the light to come through his album Pale, Through the Window in this time.

Kelly said, "This seems to be a general sentiment I'm hearing. It's like, 'Whoa, he’s happy.’ To me, I just write about whatever’s going on in my life, and I definitely am writing from a place of gratitude and love and feeling pretty solid."

He changed his perspective towards life and experienced things through a different lens to truly appreciate the countless bounties of life.

The Barve crooner confessed, "For the first time, instead of trying to just climb an ever-growing wall of creative block, I just was like, 'Well, I’m going to walk the other way. I’m going to actually turn around and look at this garden and be like, 'I planted that. That’s beautiful. That’s worth something. That has intrinsic value regardless of what it does for me.'"

Notably, Kelly, who has been sober for almost five years, used his music to navigate life troubles and felt his creative purpose was to "articulate the hope and suffering in the human condition… My work is, I’m focusing on the clouds.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Pale, Through the Window is out now.