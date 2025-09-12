Mark Consuelos has hilarious on-air vow renewal with Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos reads AI-generated marriage renewal vows to Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos just renewed vows with his wife of 29 years with a little help from artificial intelligence.

“Rather than spending hours agonising over pouring your heart out on a piece of paper or blowing big bucks and hiring a human … busy and frugal fiancées are turning to technology,” Consuelos said in a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

The Riverdale alum then said he also recently “put a small prompt in the AI generator” to see what kind of vows it would write for him for his vow renewal for Ripa.

Consuelos said he asked AI generator to “write a short vow renewal” for Ripa on his behalf, “but make it funny and include something about their dog Lena.”

“Okay, here we go. Kelly … I still can't believe I landed you. I'm pretty sure Lena can't either,” the actor read. “She looks at me, really? Him?”

“I vow to keep loving you, laughing with you, and pretending not to be scared of how organised you are,” he continued, pausing to add, “See, that's where they get— you're very organised, but that's not something that I would tell it.”

Ripa jumped in, “I've become organised because you have forced me to. I’ve willed myself to become organised."

Consuelos then wrapped up the vows with, “I'll keep holding your hand through life and holding Lena when there's thunder. You're my favorite co-star, my best friend, and the only person that I ever share the remote and the dog with.”

The crowd responded with affectionate “awws,” but Ripa said to him, “Can’t you just stick with the pre-written vows that come with the wedding?”

The couple, who marked their 29th anniversary earlier this year, also joked about the cost of professional vow writers.

When told some brides pay up to $1,000, Ripa laughed off the idea. “You don’t need to go to those extremes. Our wedding cost $174 and we’ve been married almost 30 years.”

She also added that vows don’t need to be over-the-top or full of cryptic inside jokes. “You don’t need to declare stuff that the rest of us don’t know what you’re talking about … I’m always spellbound as to what any of it means.”

Consuelos joked back, “Right? I’m usually sleeping.”

Consuelos and Ripa are also parents to three children, Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin 21.