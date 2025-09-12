Ryan Phillippe gets honest about son Deacon's career

Ryan Phillippe praises son Deacon's work ethic

Ryan Phillippe is proud of his and Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon’s work ethic.

Phillippe praised Deacon during an interview with People.

The Motorheads star replied, "Honestly, I just wake up every day, [and] try to be the best person I can. I couldn't do any of it without God, and I work my butt off, so to speak."

"He does. He's got his mama's work ethic. He absolutely does," commended Phillippe.

The Cruel Intentions star’s kids Ava and Deacon are both pursuing acting careers.

In the Amazon Prime show Motorheads, Phillippe and Deacon play brothers. The show follows a group of outsiders in Rust Belt town who become friends after bonding over automobiles.

While filming the show, the actor went into “set dad” mode. He said, "I didn't mind being set dad for the days that he was there. And I would go and get him a snack from craft service or bring him a coffee if he needed it."

In March 2024, Phillippe shared his take on nepotism. He told Extra: "So many people end up doing what their parents do, to some degree or another. I always get offended for the children of actors and entertainers when people bring that up. These kids have grown up watching on set with Reese or with me. It seems natural, I think."

Ryan Phillippe shares Ava and Deacon with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and daughter Kai, with ex Alexis Knapp.