Thursday Apr 29 2021
Prince Charles seemingly keeping Palace doors shut on Prince Andrew

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Prince Charles does not want any fingers being pointed at the Palace after Prince Andrew's controversy

Prince Charles is doing every bit possible to keep Prince Andrew out of public eye and royal duty. 

The Prince of Wales does not want any fingers pointed at the Buckingham Palace after a string of controversies surrounding the royal family members. 

The change is in line with Charles taking over Andrew’s prestigious post as patron of 'The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' this week. 

“The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to announce that The Prince of Wales has accepted an invitation to become the Orchestra’s Patron,” the group announced in a statement on Tuesday in a statement with no mention of Andrew.

“The Prince of Wales has a life-long association with the Arts. During the pandemic His Royal Highness spoke about the importance of protecting the Arts, stressing their enormous importance to life in the UK and to the economy," the statement added. 

This is the second patronage that Charles has assumed from Andrew after he got ousted over his controversial ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

Last November, the heir to the throne took over the patronage of York Minister Cathedral from the disgraced royal.

