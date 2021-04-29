Can't connect right now! retry
Michael B. Jordan addresses ‘Superman’ reboot casting rumors

Michael B. Jordan has finally come forward with a statement regarding rumors of a Superman casting for the upcoming reboot.

The star neither confirmed nor denied the rumors during his interview with Jake’s Takes and was quoted saying, You hear the whispers and the rumours and stuff like that and it’s just a compliment.”

“You know, I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles. I don’t really have anything more to give on that other than it’s just flattering and I appreciate it. But, you know, whoever they get or if it goes that way, I think it’ll be an interesting thing to see.”

