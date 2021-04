Justin Bieber, BTS gear up for new music collaboration

South Korean boyband BTS has reportedly decided to team up with American singer and songwriter Justin Bieber for their first-ever music collaboration.

The news was brought forward by sources close to Page Six and reportedly, “They are taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right.”



The insider also speculates the track “could be part of a deluxe release of [Bieber’s recently released album] ‘Justice’ to keep the album on the charts.”