Saturday May 01 2021
Reese Witherspoon cuts summery figure as she steps out with husband and son in LA

Saturday May 01, 2021

Reese Witherspoon, who presented 93rd annual Academy Awards, looked stunning as she was spotted enjoying outing with her husband Jim Toth and son Tennessee James in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 45-year-old charming actress cut a summery figure when she was seen out with her family at the Country Mart in the Brentwood area.

The Election star donned a classic denim jacket over a lovely white summer dress as she was accompanied by her loved ones.

The Oscar winner rocked a straw fedora sunhat as well as large sunglasses to shield herself from the sunshine during her appearance in the broad day light. She also sported a yellow and white gingham face covering in light of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Reese Witherspoon left her blonde hair loos to cascade on her shoulder underneath her hat. Her husband wore camouflage cargo pants and a white T-shirt. While their son was wearing a blue T-shirt and gray pants.

Reese has been n news since she has graced the cover of Time Magazine, as part of their 100 Most Influential Companies issue.

