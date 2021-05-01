Cardi B amazes fans with her latest Instagram glamour shots

Cardi B stunned fans with her looks as she rocked two-tone hair and slips her curves into a lime green ensemble for latest Instagram shots.

The award winner rapper posted more sensational visuals to her social media, looking amazing in a revealing lime green ensemble.

The 28-year-old singer stood in a stairwell wearing the incredible getup, which consisted of a high-waisted mini skirt that showed off her incredible curves. she wore a matching jacket on top.

She gave a new look to her sleek and straight dark hair with platinum blonde strips, framing her heavily made up face beautifully.

Cardi B's eye-catching snaps garnered massive likes from fans and friend. She also populated her Instagram on Friday with links to her new song with DJ Khaled, Big Paper on which she is featured.