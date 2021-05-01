Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Nikki Glaser to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on May 17

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

American actress Nikki Glaser is all set to host the inaugural ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted’ on May 17.

The event, celebrating all things unscripted television as part of the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards,” will be a two-night programming gala. The other event will be held on May 16 - a day before the Nikki-headlined show.

Comedian Leslie Jones will conduct the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” LIVE on May 16th, according to an MTV announcement. The Leslie-hosted live event will air ahead of the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” special.

The 36-year-old podcast host is currently doing her daily show, The Nikki Glaser Podcast. The daily show was launched in March 2021 the You Up with Nikki Glaser for SiriusXM succeeded to attract attention.

Nikki Glaser also made the announcement on her Instagram feed with a caption: "Very pumped to be hosting a new annual @mtv awards show this May 17th. We’re celebrating all things unscripted. Ironically, it will be scripted, but I promise it will be funny. The team I have making it with me are the funniest. DVR NOW."

The gender-neutral nominees were announced earlier this month. The “WandaVision” series took the lead in television with five nominations, followed by Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and Prime Video’s “The Boys” with three nominations each. The film category is being led by “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

The 25 gender-neutral categories include awards for “Best Kiss,” “Breakthrough Performance,” and “Best Show.”

Both the events - the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and the “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” - will be executive produced by Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski.

Nikki Glaser, who is also known for her stand-up comedy, also showed her acting calibre in the hit Netflix comedy special, “Bangin.” Her hosting credentials also include the daily morning show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser for Comedy Central and Nikki & Sara Live for MTV - the shows that she co-created and executive produced herself.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian gives a mesmerising change to her personality with blond eyebrows and hair

Kim Kardashian gives a mesmerising change to her personality with blond eyebrows and hair
Meghan Markle was 'wrong in her interpretation of royal protocol': Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle was 'wrong in her interpretation of royal protocol': Omid Scobie
Cardi B amazes fans with her latest Instagram glamour shots

Cardi B amazes fans with her latest Instagram glamour shots
Reese Witherspoon cuts summery figure as she steps out with husband and son in LA

Reese Witherspoon cuts summery figure as she steps out with husband and son in LA
Olivia Rodrigo says Billie Eilish is her inspiration for makeup

Olivia Rodrigo says Billie Eilish is her inspiration for makeup
Jennifer Aniston puts on stylish display during a night out with pals

Jennifer Aniston puts on stylish display during a night out with pals
Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco sues Marilyn Manson for sexual assault

Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco sues Marilyn Manson for sexual assault
Kylie Jenner celebrates her ex Travis Scott's birthday in style

Kylie Jenner celebrates her ex Travis Scott's birthday in style
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘conspiring’ William, Kate leak

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘conspiring’ William, Kate leak
Drew Barrymore reveals the real reason she refuses to lie over age

Drew Barrymore reveals the real reason she refuses to lie over age
Nick Jonas to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Harvey Weinstein extradition delayed, new challenge expected

Harvey Weinstein extradition delayed, new challenge expected

Latest

view all