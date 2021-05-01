Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Reuters

Recording Academy ends 'secret' Grammy committees over claims of rigging

By
Reuters

Saturday May 01, 2021

The Academy was slammed last year when Canadian artist The Weeknd got zero Grammy nominations

The organizers of music’s Grammy Awards on Friday announced an end to the so-called “secret” committees that have led to allegations that the highest honors in the industry are open to rigging.

The Recording Academy said that nominations for the next Grammy Awards in January 2022 will be selected by all of its more than 11,000 voting members, instead of by committees of 15-30 industry experts whose names were not revealed.

The Academy was slammed last year when Canadian artist The Weeknd got zero Grammy nominations, even though his critically acclaimed album "After Hours" was one of the biggest sellers of 2020.

The Weeknd, in a Twitter post last November, said "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

The Recording Academy said in a statement on Friday that the changes were significant and were made "to ensure that the Grammy Awards rules and guidelines are transparent and equitable."

Allegations that the Grammy nominations process is tainted were made in a legal complaint filed in early 2019 by the former chief executive of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan.

At the time, the Academy dismissed as "categorically false, misleading and wrong" Dugan's claims that its members pushed artists they have relationships with. Dugan was later fired.

American pop star Halsey, also shut out of the 2021 Grammys, last year called the nominations process "elusive" and said she was "hoping for more transparency or reform."

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik called in March for an end to "secret committees."

"I’m keeping the pressure on & fighting for transparency & inclusion. We need to make sure we are honoring and celebrating 'creative excellence' of ALL," Malik tweeted hours ahead of the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.

The Recording Academy on Friday also said it was adding two new Grammy categories - for best global music performance, and best Latin urban music album - bringing to 86 the total number of Grammy Awards each year.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian gives a mesmerising change to her personality with blond eyebrows and hair

Kim Kardashian gives a mesmerising change to her personality with blond eyebrows and hair
Nikki Glaser to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on May 17

Nikki Glaser to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on May 17
Meghan Markle was 'wrong in her interpretation of royal protocol': Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle was 'wrong in her interpretation of royal protocol': Omid Scobie
Cardi B amazes fans with her latest Instagram glamour shots

Cardi B amazes fans with her latest Instagram glamour shots
Reese Witherspoon cuts summery figure as she steps out with husband and son in LA

Reese Witherspoon cuts summery figure as she steps out with husband and son in LA
Olivia Rodrigo says Billie Eilish is her inspiration for makeup

Olivia Rodrigo says Billie Eilish is her inspiration for makeup
Jennifer Aniston puts on stylish display during a night out with pals

Jennifer Aniston puts on stylish display during a night out with pals
Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco sues Marilyn Manson for sexual assault

Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco sues Marilyn Manson for sexual assault
Kylie Jenner celebrates her ex Travis Scott's birthday in style

Kylie Jenner celebrates her ex Travis Scott's birthday in style
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘conspiring’ William, Kate leak

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘conspiring’ William, Kate leak
Drew Barrymore reveals the real reason she refuses to lie over age

Drew Barrymore reveals the real reason she refuses to lie over age
Nick Jonas to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Latest

view all