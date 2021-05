Thousands of fans sent birthday wishes to Gal Gaddot on Friday as she turned 36.

Among her fans and social media followers were Dana Gadot, the only sister of the "Wonder Woman" actress who also sent greetings to the Israeli-origin film star.

Sharing a picture with Gal, Dana wrote "Happy birthday to my one and only sis."

Reacting to the message, Gal Gadot wrote, "I love you more than words can say."