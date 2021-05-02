Selena Gomez opens up about battling anxiety and depression at a young age

American singer Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health and how she faced depression and anxiety at a young age.



While promoting Rare Beauty, the singer turned to Instagram with an extensive note about her mental health issues that started at a considerably early age.

"I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age,” she said.

"If I had learned about my mental health earlier on—been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects—my journey could have looked very different,” she wrote.

Owing to this, Gomez has decided to kick off the Mental Health 101 initiative with her Rare Impact for Rare Beauty, which aims to increase mental health education as well as support in schools.

"I hope that Mental Health 101 will be the stepping stones for others that I wish I had," she added.