Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez opens up about battling anxiety and depression at a young age

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

American singer Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health and how she faced depression and anxiety at a young age.

While promoting Rare Beauty, the singer turned to Instagram with an extensive note about her mental health issues that started at a considerably early age.

"I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age,” she said.

"If I had learned about my mental health earlier on—been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects—my journey could have looked very different,” she wrote.

Owing to this, Gomez has decided to kick off the Mental Health 101 initiative with her Rare Impact for Rare Beauty, which aims to increase mental health education as well as support in schools.

"I hope that Mental Health 101 will be the stepping stones for others that I wish I had," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi
Intruders break in to Queen’s Windsor estate only days after royal breach

Intruders break in to Queen’s Windsor estate only days after royal breach
Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Meghan Markle may stop Harry from visiting UK for Diana’s statue unveiling

Meghan Markle may stop Harry from visiting UK for Diana’s statue unveiling
Britney Spears’ father suggested that she has dementia

Britney Spears’ father suggested that she has dementia

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait
Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89

Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89
DJ Khaled clears mist around Kanye West's wedding band

DJ Khaled clears mist around Kanye West's wedding band

Bruno Mars sells out all six Las Vegas concerts 'in minutes'

Bruno Mars sells out all six Las Vegas concerts 'in minutes'
Billie Eilish's new single Your Power wins big on music charts

Billie Eilish's new single Your Power wins big on music charts
Hailey Baldwin adopts simple social media rule to stay positive

Hailey Baldwin adopts simple social media rule to stay positive

BTS drops first cryptic teaser poster of English language track Butter

BTS drops first cryptic teaser poster of English language track Butter

Latest

view all