Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘have a lot of love for each other’

After a 17-year gap, Ben Affleck and Jenifer Lopez are back in touch.



Following the chaos that broke out after their not-so-secret ‘secret’ meeting after the Hustler actor’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez, a source has dished the details about what is happening between her and Affleck.

Speaking to People, an insider shared that the exes who were together from 2002 to 2004, “have spent time together in L.A. over the past week.”

"They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other,” the source shared.

The new photos of the former flames show the Batman actor holding a military green backpack as he exited the car in which J-Lo can be seen sitting in wearing sunglasses.