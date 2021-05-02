Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘have a lot of love for each other’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

After a 17-year gap, Ben Affleck and Jenifer Lopez are back in touch.

Following the chaos that broke out after their not-so-secret ‘secret’ meeting after the Hustler actor’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez, a source has dished the details about what is happening between her and Affleck.

Speaking to People, an insider shared that the exes who were together from 2002 to 2004, “have spent time together in L.A. over the past week.”

"They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other,” the source shared.

The new photos of the former flames show the Batman actor holding a military green backpack as he exited the car in which J-Lo can be seen sitting in wearing sunglasses. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged
Prince Charles still raving mad at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Oprah interview

Prince Charles still raving mad at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Oprah interview
Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi
Selena Gomez opens up about battling anxiety and depression at a young age

Selena Gomez opens up about battling anxiety and depression at a young age
Intruders break in to Queen’s Windsor estate only days after royal breach

Intruders break in to Queen’s Windsor estate only days after royal breach
Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Meghan Markle may stop Harry from visiting UK for Diana’s statue unveiling

Meghan Markle may stop Harry from visiting UK for Diana’s statue unveiling
Britney Spears’ father suggested that she has dementia

Britney Spears’ father suggested that she has dementia

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait
Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89

Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89
DJ Khaled clears mist around Kanye West's wedding band

DJ Khaled clears mist around Kanye West's wedding band

Latest

view all