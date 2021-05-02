Experts break down Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘mistakes’

An expert recently compared all of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal mistakes with those of Kate Middleton.



The mistakes were broken down by royal expert Russell Myers and during his interview with Pod Save the Queen host Ann Gripper he claimed, “When you look at the 10-year period, and certainly Kate didn't want to rush into the job and certainly she didn’t, because it's taken her this amount of time to really get to grips with those major issues."

“They were asking questions why they couldn't do this, that and the other and they wanted to do everything very, very instantly and so that’s why they’ve gone their own way. Whereas for William and Kate, it’s always been a marathon and not a sprint."