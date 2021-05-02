Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts break down Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘mistakes’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

An expert recently compared all of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal mistakes with those of Kate Middleton.

The mistakes were broken down by royal expert Russell Myers and during his interview with Pod Save the Queen host Ann Gripper he claimed, “When you look at the 10-year period, and certainly Kate didn't want to rush into the job and certainly she didn’t, because it's taken her this amount of time to really get to grips with those major issues."

“They were asking questions why they couldn't do this, that and the other and they wanted to do everything very, very instantly and so that’s why they’ve gone their own way. Whereas for William and Kate, it’s always been a marathon and not a sprint."

More From Entertainment:

DJ Khaled shares new video with Justin Bieber

DJ Khaled shares new video with Justin Bieber

Sara Ali Khan asks fans to donate plasma as India battles new wave of coronavirus

Sara Ali Khan asks fans to donate plasma as India battles new wave of coronavirus

When Meghan Markle's friend wrote inappropriate words about royal family

When Meghan Markle's friend wrote inappropriate words about royal family
Leonardo DiCaprio to play lead role in remake of Oscar-winning Danish movie

Leonardo DiCaprio to play lead role in remake of Oscar-winning Danish movie

Prince Charles, Prince William vow to 'never open arms' to Prince Harry

Prince Charles, Prince William vow to 'never open arms' to Prince Harry
Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Harry, says royal expert

Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Harry, says royal expert

Iman Vellani spotted shooting Ms. Marvel in costume

Iman Vellani spotted shooting Ms. Marvel in costume

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Netflix to unearth never seen before footage of Princess Diana in documentary

Netflix to unearth never seen before footage of Princess Diana in documentary
Caitlyn Jenner believes trans girls should not compete in girls sports

Caitlyn Jenner believes trans girls should not compete in girls sports

Latest

view all