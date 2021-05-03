Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

'Kate Middleton helped Prince William find ground, stability'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

While Kate Middleton did not have a royal background her having “commoner” status did Prince William some good.

According to royal commentator Joe Little, Kate brought in a sense of normality which William may have not been too familiar with given his royal status.

Considering his turbulent childhood with his Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce along with the latter’s death Kate gave him sense of stability which he otherwise did not have growing up.

"I would say, in terms of William, she brought her family. William fitted into the Middleton family very quickly and they took to him as a future son-in-law," he said. 

"I think also a bit of stability and grounding and a bit of normality that William perhaps wasn't too familiar with when growing up because clearly his parents' marriage was facing difficulties when he was a child and he was very aware of that and eventually their marriage disintegrated.

"With the Middletons, he got stability and a bit of normality, so for that William will forever be grateful."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Prince Charles to 'draw line' between them, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Prince Charles to 'draw line' between them, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton disappointed with first pregnancy announcement

Kate Middleton disappointed with first pregnancy announcement

Prince Harry labeled 'weak' after failing to 'correct' Meghan Markle's claims

Prince Harry labeled 'weak' after failing to 'correct' Meghan Markle's claims
Princess Diana was 'terrified' of the Queen

Princess Diana was 'terrified' of the Queen
Monarchy 'an end game,' won't stand the test of time, says writer Hilary Mantel

Monarchy 'an end game,' won't stand the test of time, says writer Hilary Mantel
Meghan Markle might have been 'wrong' about Archie's title row all along

Meghan Markle might have been 'wrong' about Archie's title row all along
Queen told Prince William to tear up wedding guest list for this reason

Queen told Prince William to tear up wedding guest list for this reason
Royal photographer weighs in on Prince Philip's incredible support to Queen

Royal photographer weighs in on Prince Philip's incredible support to Queen
Annie Murphy admits she is bribing Dan Levy to make a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ film

Annie Murphy admits she is bribing Dan Levy to make a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ film

Josh Duhamel gushes over working with Jennifer Lopez in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel gushes over working with Jennifer Lopez in 'Shotgun Wedding'
Hugh Jackman pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds to snag a role in ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds to snag a role in ‘Deadpool 3’

Reason behind Prince William boycotting social media laid bare

Reason behind Prince William boycotting social media laid bare

Latest

view all