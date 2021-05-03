'Kate Middleton helped Prince William find ground, stability'

While Kate Middleton did not have a royal background her having “commoner” status did Prince William some good.

According to royal commentator Joe Little, Kate brought in a sense of normality which William may have not been too familiar with given his royal status.

Considering his turbulent childhood with his Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce along with the latter’s death Kate gave him sense of stability which he otherwise did not have growing up.

"I would say, in terms of William, she brought her family. William fitted into the Middleton family very quickly and they took to him as a future son-in-law," he said.

"I think also a bit of stability and grounding and a bit of normality that William perhaps wasn't too familiar with when growing up because clearly his parents' marriage was facing difficulties when he was a child and he was very aware of that and eventually their marriage disintegrated.

"With the Middletons, he got stability and a bit of normality, so for that William will forever be grateful."