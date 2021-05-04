Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres delighted fans as she showcased her new car worth almost $200K during her appearance in Santa Barbara on Monday.

The famous talk show host treated herself to a new $181,950 Porsche 950 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition after ex-girlfriend Anne Heche accused Ellen of being bossy when they were a couple.

Anne Heche, 51, shared a video to TikTok in which she claimed that the comedienne didn't want her to 'dress sexy' when they were a couple. The former Academy Awards host also loves to wear casual dresses for the outing.

Ellen DeGeneres is known for being a longtime Porsche enthusiast and her car collection is said to be worth over $1.5 million. With a net worth of $370 million.

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen wants a girls’ night with Meghan Markle to ‘chill’ in Archie’s coop

Chrissy Teigen wants a girls’ night with Meghan Markle to ‘chill’ in Archie’s coop
Prince Harry receives standing ovation at a concert in Los Angeles

Prince Harry receives standing ovation at a concert in Los Angeles
Marvel releases bone-chilling trailer to welcome fans back to the movies

Marvel releases bone-chilling trailer to welcome fans back to the movies
Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws on floors as she shows off her incredible beauty in silver jumpsuit

Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws on floors as she shows off her incredible beauty in silver jumpsuit
Bllie Eilish's one image from Vogue shoot earns more than 19 million likes within hours

Bllie Eilish's one image from Vogue shoot earns more than 19 million likes within hours
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X announced as musical guests of concluding SNL episodes

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X announced as musical guests of concluding SNL episodes
Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members

Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members
Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart
Billie Eilish to make history to become Met Gala's youngest co-chair

Billie Eilish to make history to become Met Gala's youngest co-chair
Princess Charlotte is her father Prince William's lookalike in new birthday photo

Princess Charlotte is her father Prince William's lookalike in new birthday photo
Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s new royal trespasser

Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s new royal trespasser
Mila Kunis admits to leaving Ashton Kutcher with bad investing advice

Mila Kunis admits to leaving Ashton Kutcher with bad investing advice

Latest

view all