Kate Middleton ‘playing a big role’ in ‘remodeling’ the British monarchy

Kate Middleton is without a doubt one of the most loved members of the British royal family owing to her poised and graceful public persona.



According to royal experts, the Duchess of Cambridge is ‘having a moment’ in the British monarchy currently and could greatly help in ‘remodeling’ the institution.

Royal historian and author Sarah Gristwood told Vanity Fair: “There is a repositioning going on within the monarchy, and I think this is one of the most important stages in Kate’s life as a royal.”

“She is doing things independently and voicing new ideas. This is Kate’s moment,” she went on to say.

“I’ll bet those courtiers who reputedly once sneered about ‘Waity Katy’ are the very ones bowing lowest now,” she continued.

“She looks like the person who’s going to have to play a big hand in the ongoing remolding of the monarchy,” the expert added.