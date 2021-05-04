Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
Ben Affleck's hilarious response to being turned down on dating app revealed

Tuesday May 04, 2021

While many girls could only dream of having Ben Affleck as their man Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice doesn’t think so.

Apparently, the star had matched with him on the celebrity dating app Raya but thought that his profile could be a catfish and decided to pass up the opportunity.

The hilarious story, which unfolded on her TikTok account, was shared with the caption: "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on instagram.”

She then inserted Ben’s video telling her that it was indeed him.

The double Oscar winner told her, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me!" 

