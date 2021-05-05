Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William had 'great fun' on Princess Charlotte's birthday

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Prince William has opened up on his and Kate Middleton's sweetheart Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday celebration, saying 'it was a great fun.'

The Duke of Cambridge - who visited Babcock Vehicle Engineering on Tuesday - said: "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over."

The company's lead HR business partner Jenna Jackson asked the royal dad about Princess Charlotte's birthday on Sunday.

Prince Philip responded as saying: "She had a lovely day, thank you. Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun."

Kate Middleton and Prince William also released a new portrait to mark the special day of their sweet daughter Princess Charlotte, which bears a striking resemblance to her father.

