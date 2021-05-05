Prince Harry 'didn't make progress' on racism feud during trip to UK

Harry and Meghan revealed in Oprah chat that a royal raised concerns over the colour of Archie's skin

Prince Harry did not make any significant progress on his racism row while he was in the UK attending Prince Philip's funeral.



For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed in Oprah Winfrey chat that a royal raised concerns over the colour of Archie's skin while they were still within the royal family.

According to what palace insiders revealed to The Sun "little was resolved about the race row" despite Harry's recent trip to his homeland.

It was reported that the Duke of Sussex reunited with his father Charles and brother William and spent two hours talking to them after the funeral.

The two brothers seemed to have engaged in a warm conversation after the funeral service ended with Kate stepping away to give them a private moment.

Body language analyst Adrianne Carter said they appeared at ease.

“Kate seemed to take the lead in chatting, but when the brothers started to walk together it was entirely natural with no sign of stress or discord in their companionship. There was no forced show and no sign of avoiding each other," she said.

“In fact William paused so Harry could walk up the hill with them. It looks to me like grief has reunited them," Carter added.