Wednesday May 05 2021
Meghan Markle just couldn't hack into royal life, says royal author

Wednesday May 05, 2021

While Meghan Markle found love with Prince Harry, she was thought to have unanticipated her life as a royal.

According to author Andrew Morton, while writing in his latest book Elizabeth & Margaret The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters, the Duchess of Sussex failed to foresee the difficulties of being a royal.

"She just couldn't hack it. She didn't anticipate that it was difficult," he wrote. 

"It was like trying to climb Everest without ropes and without boots.

"It was like trying to climbs Everest in flip-flops."

This too was reflected in her and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey as the former actress admitted to marrying the Duke of Sussex “naively”.

