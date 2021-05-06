Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner excited about her upcoming Vogue series 'Open Minded'

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Kendall Jenner has admitted that she started having very, very bad panic attacks a few years ago in preview of her upcoming four-part series with Vogue titled 'Open Minded',

The 25-year-old supermodel shared details about her own battle with anxiety in conversation with several mental heath professionals in a preview for the series, which will explore the 'various causes and effects of low-grade anxiety disorder.'

The reality star revealed: 'Two or three years ago I genuinely started having very, very bad panic attacks. I was having frights in the middle of my sleep, literally felt heart palpitations. I couldn't breathe.'

'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians beauty admitted: I was pretty bad.'

Her admission received praise from the LA County Department of Mental Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Curley Bonds.

'The more people that come out and talk about their anxiety, the more the public is aware that this is a real thing,' he told Jenner.

Kendall Jenner noted that the 'cool part' about her series, which premieres its very first episode on Thursday, is that it's 'highlighting different versions of anxiety' for people. 

More From Entertainment:

Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday

Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday
Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations

Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations
Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date

Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date
'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show

'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show
Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return

Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return
Netflix drops trailer of Gina Rodriguez-starrer Awake

Netflix drops trailer of Gina Rodriguez-starrer Awake
Disney announces to phase out temperature screening

Disney announces to phase out temperature screening
Queen Elizabeth launches her own beer brand weeks after husband Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth launches her own beer brand weeks after husband Prince Philip's death
Harry Styles sports pink and blue hair clips as he arrives on the set of My Policeman

Harry Styles sports pink and blue hair clips as he arrives on the set of My Policeman
Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ more than fascinates a major celebrity

Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ more than fascinates a major celebrity
Ariana Grande encourages fans to talk about mental health issues

Ariana Grande encourages fans to talk about mental health issues
Prince Philip's death certificate reveals cause of his death

Prince Philip's death certificate reveals cause of his death

Latest

view all