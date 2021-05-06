Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 06 2021
How Beyonce's career took off because of Spice Girls

Thursday May 06, 2021

All of Beyoncé’s musical hits may have never seen the light of day had it not been the Spice Girls.

Speaking in Breaking Beauty podcast, Posh Spice aka Victoria Beckham shared that the Single Ladies hit maker once told her that the girl group “inspired” her to pursue her dream.

"I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am,'" she recalled. 

"And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something."

The fashion designer added that the girl group’s success was mainly because of them being unapologetic for who they are. 

