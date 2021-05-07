Aamir Khan in Ladakh to finalise locations for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Aamir Khan and his four-membered have been on a search in Ladakh for a while now

Aamir Khan is in Kargil these days choosing locations for shooting the remaining parts of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. He and his four-membered have been on a search in Ladakh for a while now.



According to Aamir, a prop-up in Mumbai could not compare to a live location for the remaining scenes which consisted of fighting.

“We are shooting later this year. Not now. But yes, we are on a recce,” said a report.

According to a source, “Aamir handpicked a four-member team who flew down to Ladakh with him. The possibility of creating a set in Mumbai was out of the question as the actor was certain that the war sequences will look grand only when filmed in real locations.

"After Aamir zeroes in on the locations, the shoot will be conducted with minimal crew in the coming months,” they added.

The film Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, a Hollywood hit released in 1994, starring Tom Hanks.



The film is slated to release aroung Christmas 2021.