entertainment
Friday May 07 2021
By
Web Desk

After getting second dose of coronavirus vaccine, Jennifer Aniston wants to help people

By
Web Desk

Friday May 07, 2021

Jennifer Aniston is elated after getting her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. After getting her second jab, The "Friends" star shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good." 

She added, "We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now." 

Jennifer Aniston said, "Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family."


