Saturday May 08 2021
Chris Martin opens up about stardom: 'Trying to detach from external validation'

Saturday May 08, 2021

Chris Martin revealed how the pandemic changed the perspective of stardom for him 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin came forth spilling the beans on grappling with stardom. 

The star, while talking about his new single Higher Power, said he tries to detach himself from any sort of external validation. 

“Last year was quite an eye-opener,” Martin explained. “I was like, ‘Who am I without Wembley Stadium saying, ‘You’re awesome’?” 

“I’m trying in my life right now to not attach too much to being a pop star. I’m trying not to get my self-worth from external validation,” he continued.

Sharing further about his latest song, Martin said, “We’ve been trying to imagine what music might sound like on other planets, and try to imagine being those other acts, so we’re not thinking of ourselves as being the band Coldplay from England.”

