Sunday May 09 2021
Gal Gadot details how ‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon threatened her career

Sunday May 09, 2021

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has confirmed that director Joss Whedon had threatened her during the filming of Justice League.

According N12, the Wonder Woman actor said she “took care of it” when the infamous director threatened to end her career.

During the interview, Gadot said: “He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead.”

Gadot has previously voiced her support for Justice League actor Ray Fisher as well who accused Whedon of being “gross” and “unacceptable” during the filming of the 2017 superhero flick.

“I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner,” Gadot said in an earlier statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter.

Whedon has been accused by many of being abusive and creating a toxic working environment. 

