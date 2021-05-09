Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Web Desk

'Obscenely rich' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over asking fans for donations

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 09, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised over their recent Vax Live campaign.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were campaign chairs of the event, asked fans to donate to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in honour of their son Archie’s birthday.

They wrote on their Archwell website: “Join us in advocating for vaccine equity on Archie’s birthday”.

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son’s birthday.

“If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact.

“Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

They added that a $5 donation would be matched by organisers to become $20, which would enable the purchase of four vaccines.

However, the reason why the two caught heat is because while their friends in Hollywood pledged millions of dollars for the cause they have yet to voice any major donation themselves.

One social media user called the couple out for their “obscene” wealth while they asked their fans to “celebrate the birthday of their fabulously privileged child” by donating for vaccines.

Another said: “I wonder how much they donate themselves to these causes”.

A third social media user claimed it was like “Robin Hood in reverse”.

More From Entertainment:

Amy Winehouse's family to auction star's clothes on 10th death anniversary

Amy Winehouse's family to auction star's clothes on 10th death anniversary
Scarlett Johansson calls for Hollywood to distance itself from ‘sexist’ HFPA

Scarlett Johansson calls for Hollywood to distance itself from ‘sexist’ HFPA
Long-withheld file on Kurt Cobain’s death released by FBI

Long-withheld file on Kurt Cobain’s death released by FBI
Princes William and Harry’s friend speaks out about their royal feud

Princes William and Harry’s friend speaks out about their royal feud

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is cheering for Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is cheering for Meghan Markle
Gal Gadot details how ‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon threatened her career

Gal Gadot details how ‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon threatened her career
Elon Musk pokes fun at himself during ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut

Elon Musk pokes fun at himself during ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut

Prince Harry wants ‘equitable’ COVID vaccine distribution globally

Prince Harry wants ‘equitable’ COVID vaccine distribution globally

Meghan Markle talks about daughter in first TV appearance since Oprah interview

Meghan Markle talks about daughter in first TV appearance since Oprah interview
Jennifer Lopez gives cute sneak peek at rehearsals for ‘Vax Live’ concert

Jennifer Lopez gives cute sneak peek at rehearsals for ‘Vax Live’ concert
Khloe Kardashian wanted KUWTK show to continue

Khloe Kardashian wanted KUWTK show to continue

Billie Eilish’s Your Power jumps to #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart

Billie Eilish’s Your Power jumps to #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart

Latest

view all