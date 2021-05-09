Can't connect right now! retry
Experts weigh in on Kate Middleton’s ‘ruthless survival streak’

Sunday May 09, 2021

Experts recently shed light on Kate Middleton’s ruthless survival streak and addressed the real reason it makes her “well suited” for royal life.

The claim was brought forward by a source and during their interview with Tatler magazine they claimed, “In the palace, you hear numerous stories of the staff saying so-and-so is a nightmare and behaves badly but you never hear that about Kate.”

“It’s why she is so well suited. She keeps her head down because the prize of being Queen is so great. She models herself on the Queen and now speaks like the Queen.”

