Monday May 10 2021
Naya Rivera gets honoured by ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Mother’s Day

Monday May 10, 2021

Late American actor Naya Rivera is getting honoured by her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Mother’s Day.

Taking to Twitter, Dorsey shared a photo of the Glee actor with their four-year-old son Josey and penned a heartfelt note for his ex-wife who passed away last year.

“We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy,” he wrote.

Dorsey is raising Josey with the late actor’s sister Nickayla Rivera since she died during a boating trip in July 2020.

Nickayla turned to Instagram after moving in with Dorsey, and wrote: “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself. I’m not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”

