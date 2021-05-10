Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Chris Martin addresses theft accusations placed on him by his ex-boss

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Chris Martin's manager accused him of swiping £30 on his first day of work at Kwik Save

British singer-songwriter Chris Martin is looking back at the time he was accused of stealing while working at a supermarket years ago.

The Coldplay front man may be a big name in the music industry now but the incident from 1990’s is still stuck with him as his manager accused him of swiping £30 on his first day of work at Kwik Save.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, the Paradise crooner said: "I used to work at a supermarket called Kwik Save in the late 1990's... I don't drink or smoke or do the lottery so they put me on the alcohol and cigarette counter where they sell scratch cards and it somewhat put me off.”

"Only my manager would remember me from then, he accused me of stealing on my first day,” he went on to say.

"He said the till was £30 down and not to let it happen again - and I didn't gosh darn it. I didn't steal it - I'd like to go on record,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly spends time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time

Machine Gun Kelly spends time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time
Michael B. Jordan on ‘Wakanda Forever’ and the loss of Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan on ‘Wakanda Forever’ and the loss of Chadwick Boseman

Kate Middleton never 'reached out' to Meghan Markle at her lowest

Kate Middleton never 'reached out' to Meghan Markle at her lowest
Elon Musk says he's 'first person with Asperger's to host SNL

Elon Musk says he's 'first person with Asperger's to host SNL
Gwyneth Paltrow downed alcohol every night during Covid-19 lockdown

Gwyneth Paltrow downed alcohol every night during Covid-19 lockdown

Tom Cruise forced to call security after intruders gatecrash 'Mission Impossible' set

Tom Cruise forced to call security after intruders gatecrash 'Mission Impossible' set
Meghan Markle is giving back to mums in need this Mother’s Day

Meghan Markle is giving back to mums in need this Mother’s Day
Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie

Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie
John Legend honours Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day after tragic pregnancy loss

John Legend honours Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day after tragic pregnancy loss

Megan Fox opens up about Hollywood stereotyping women who have kids

Megan Fox opens up about Hollywood stereotyping women who have kids

Joe Jonas pays tribute to Sophie Turner on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

Joe Jonas pays tribute to Sophie Turner on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandchild all set to appear in court this week

Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandchild all set to appear in court this week

Latest

view all