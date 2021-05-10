Chris Martin addresses theft accusations placed on him by his ex-boss

Chris Martin's manager accused him of swiping £30 on his first day of work at Kwik Save

British singer-songwriter Chris Martin is looking back at the time he was accused of stealing while working at a supermarket years ago.

The Coldplay front man may be a big name in the music industry now but the incident from 1990’s is still stuck with him as his manager accused him of swiping £30 on his first day of work at Kwik Save.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, the Paradise crooner said: "I used to work at a supermarket called Kwik Save in the late 1990's... I don't drink or smoke or do the lottery so they put me on the alcohol and cigarette counter where they sell scratch cards and it somewhat put me off.”

"Only my manager would remember me from then, he accused me of stealing on my first day,” he went on to say.

"He said the till was £30 down and not to let it happen again - and I didn't gosh darn it. I didn't steal it - I'd like to go on record,” he added.