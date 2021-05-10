Amber Heard to struggle in new LAPD domestic violence probe

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has reportedly come under fire with local law enforcement for allegedly ‘staging’ crime scenes against Johnny Depp during their defamation case.

The report was brought forward in a report by a German outlet titled BILD and according to its findings, the Aquaman star is facing some major allegations.



Even Depp’s lawyer pal confirmed the news and admitted that local authorities have set up an investigation against Heard’s ‘staged’ crime scenes.

He was quoted telling the outlet, "Amber Heard and her friend Rocky Pennington staged the May 21 crime scene to prove the abuse allegation against Johnny Depp."