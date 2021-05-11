Queen Elizabeth opens new session of Parliament

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 11 2021
British Queen Elizabeth II opened a new session of the Parliament on Tuesday morning, according to the Royal Family.

The Queen was accompanied by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Royal Family shared photos of the Queen on its official Instagram handle and wrote “Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, opened a new session of Parliament this morning”.

“Steeped in tradition, the State Opening brings together all three parts of Parliament: the House of Commons, the House of Lords and the Monarch”.

The speech was not drafted by the Queen, but by the Government, outlining policies and proposed future legislation.

This was the 67th occasion on which The Queen has opened Parliament.

