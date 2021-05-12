Can't connect right now! retry
Brit Awards 2021: Full list of Winners

Wednesday May 12, 2021

The Brit Awards 2021 kicked off on Tuesday at the O2 Arena in London with a live audience of 4,000 people.

The Awards aim to celebrate the best in British and international music. The event usually held in February, the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd won big at the music awards show.

Here's the full list of winners throughout the night.

British Male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus (Winner)

Joel Corry

Youngblud

British Female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa (Winner)

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix (Winner)

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough

Bicep

Celeste

Arlo Parks (Winner)

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

British Album

TBC (Winner)

Arlo Parks, "Collapsed In Sunbeams"

Celeste, "Not Your Muse"

Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"

J Hus, "Big Conspiracy"

Jessie Ware, "What's Your Pleasure?"

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish (Winner)

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

The Weeknd (Winner)

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim (Winner)

Run The Jewels

British Single

"Rain," AJ Tracey and Aitch ft Tay Keith.

"Don't Need Love," 220 Kid and Gracey

"Physical," Dua Lipa

"Head & Heart," Joel Corry ft. MNEK

"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles (Winner)

"Ain't It Different," Headie One ft AJ Tracey and Stormzy

"Lighter," Nathan Dawe ft KSI

"Secrets," Regard and Raye

"Rover," S1mba feat DTG

"Don't Rush," Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One

Global Icon

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Rising Star

Griff (Winner)

