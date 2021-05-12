Brit Awards 2021: Full list of Winners

Wednesday May 12, 2021
The Brit Awards 2021 kicked off on Tuesday at the O2 Arena in London with a live audience of 4,000 people.
The Awards aim to celebrate the best in British and international music. The event usually held in February, the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd won big at the music awards show.
Here's the full list of winners throughout the night.
British Male
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus (Winner)
Joel Corry
Youngblud
British Female
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa (Winner)
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix (Winner)
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough
Bicep
Celeste
Arlo Parks (Winner)
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
British Album
TBC (Winner)
Arlo Parks, "Collapsed In Sunbeams"
Celeste, "Not Your Muse"
Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"
J Hus, "Big Conspiracy"
Jessie Ware, "What's Your Pleasure?"
International Female
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish (Winner)
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
The Weeknd (Winner)
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim (Winner)
Run The Jewels
British Single
"Rain," AJ Tracey and Aitch ft Tay Keith.
"Don't Need Love," 220 Kid and Gracey
"Physical," Dua Lipa
"Head & Heart," Joel Corry ft. MNEK
"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles (Winner)
"Ain't It Different," Headie One ft AJ Tracey and Stormzy
"Lighter," Nathan Dawe ft KSI
"Secrets," Regard and Raye
"Rover," S1mba feat DTG
"Don't Rush," Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One
Global Icon
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Rising Star
Griff (Winner)