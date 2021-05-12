Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘being a bit hypocritical’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘being a bit hypocritical’

An expert recently descended upon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for not realizing their ‘entitled position’ and behaving like ‘hypocrites.’

The claim was made by royal expert Angela Epstein and during her appearance on the Jeremy Vine Show she touched upon the couple’s hypocritical nature.

She was also quoted saying, “Everything that Harry and Meghan do is coming from a good place. They want to make the world better, are they doing it in the right way? Possibly not. Do we entirely give them some kind of credibility for the stance they take? Not entirely sure.”

"The thing is it's all about swapping sides when it suits and is the mighty dollar more powerful than heartfelt policies. I think sometimes with Meghan and Harry they need to just sort of stand back a bit and take a view on the way they're being perceived and the things that they say.”

“They are in a very entitled position, they have moved away from the Royal Family. There is a lot of ill feeling about the way the break up was carried out and this was a marvellous opportunity to say aren't you being a bit hypocritical.”

More From Entertainment:

Ellen DeGeneres sheds light on plans to wrap up The Ellen Show

Ellen DeGeneres sheds light on plans to wrap up The Ellen Show
Kate Middleton and Prince William's close aide resigns

Kate Middleton and Prince William's close aide resigns

James Bond star Sean Connery's brother dies

James Bond star Sean Connery's brother dies

Gal Gadot reacts to Israel-Palestine escalation

Gal Gadot reacts to Israel-Palestine escalation

Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years - report

Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years - report
BTS spill the beans on their personal flaws: ‘I lack the vitality’

BTS spill the beans on their personal flaws: ‘I lack the vitality’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being in a ‘petty popularity contest’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being in a ‘petty popularity contest’
'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

Billie Eilish addresses thoughts on AppleTV+ documentary

Billie Eilish addresses thoughts on AppleTV+ documentary
Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute

Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute
Why Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with a gun

Why Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with a gun

Latest

view all