Jennifer Lopez shows off her incredible physique amid romance rumours with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez showed off her incredible physique durinas she was spotted heading to gym in Miami Beach following her Montana getaway with 'on again' Ben Affleck.



Lopez was clutching her cell phone when she was on her way to a personal training session at Anatomy Fitness on Thursday morning.

The Hustlers star sparked a frenzy after reuniting with her ex Ben Affleck, reviving memories of 'Bennifer.'



The mother to twins Max and Emme was rocking a baggy cropped aqua sweater and long textured silver leggings that clung to her sculpted figure.

The 52-year-old's golden highlighted hair was pulled back from her face into a low topknot. She accessorized with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and oversized gold-rimmed sunglasses with translucent black lenses.

The Wedding Planner actress was also rocking Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers in black with black straps and white soles.

She was previously engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. The former couple have been spending more time together again.



Jennifer Lopez is reportedly 'happy' with Ben after the couple 'rekindled their romance' following her split with fiance Alex Rodriguez.