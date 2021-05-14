Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez shows off her incredible physique amid romance rumours with ex Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Friday May 14, 2021

Jennifer Lopez showed off her incredible physique durinas she was spotted heading to gym in Miami Beach following her Montana getaway with 'on again' Ben Affleck.

Lopez was clutching her cell phone when she was on her way to a personal training session at Anatomy Fitness on Thursday morning.

The Hustlers star sparked a frenzy after reuniting with her ex Ben Affleck, reviving memories of 'Bennifer.' 

The mother to twins Max and Emme was rocking a baggy cropped aqua sweater and long textured silver leggings that clung to her sculpted figure.

The 52-year-old's golden highlighted hair was pulled back from her face into a low topknot. She accessorized with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and oversized gold-rimmed sunglasses with translucent black lenses.

The Wedding Planner actress was also rocking Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers in black with black straps and white soles. 

 She was previously engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. The former couple have been spending more time together again.

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly 'happy' with Ben after the couple 'rekindled their romance' following her split with fiance Alex Rodriguez.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Blunt opens up on rejecting Black Widow role: 'It irks my heart'

Emily Blunt opens up on rejecting Black Widow role: 'It irks my heart'
Jennifer Aniston confirms release date of Friends Reunion

Jennifer Aniston confirms release date of Friends Reunion
Meghan Markle thought to have dropped hit on baby girl's name

Meghan Markle thought to have dropped hit on baby girl's name
Prince William, Prince Harry 'not talking at the moment'

Prince William, Prince Harry 'not talking at the moment'
Prince Harry facing 'difficulty' over 'losing' family in Megxit fallout

Prince Harry facing 'difficulty' over 'losing' family in Megxit fallout
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunion 'not surprising at all,' spills insider

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunion 'not surprising at all,' spills insider
Prince William, Kate's longtime friend spills details about their college romance

Prince William, Kate's longtime friend spills details about their college romance

Prince Harry 'letting go of past grudges' as birth of baby daughter nears

Prince Harry 'letting go of past grudges' as birth of baby daughter nears

Sophie Turner calls out paparazzi for taking unwanted pictures of infant daughter

Sophie Turner calls out paparazzi for taking unwanted pictures of infant daughter

Meghan Markle scraps baby shower plans ahead of daughter's arrival

Meghan Markle scraps baby shower plans ahead of daughter's arrival
Jennifer Garner unfazed by Jennifer Lopez reigniting romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner unfazed by Jennifer Lopez reigniting romance with Ben Affleck

Tina Turner, Jay-Z to be honoured with induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Tina Turner, Jay-Z to be honoured with induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Latest

view all