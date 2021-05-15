Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 15 2021
BTS to join Friends cast in Reunion Special on May 27

Saturday May 15, 2021

South Korea's K-pop music band BTS is making global headlines not just because of their amazing beats but with their interactions also. Recently, the boy band is billed to be hosted at the most anticipated reunion of the Friends star cast.

Quite recently, BTS stirred a buzz among their fans by gracing the June cover of Rolling Stone. Now, it is time for the seven-member group to treat their fans with the good news that they will be among the guests of the long-awaited reunion of TV's most popular sitcom, "Friends."

HBO Max announced the reunion special will be streamed on the streaming service on May 27 with the Korean supergroup as guests.

In an interview with Ellen de Generes, Band leader RM told the host that his mother bought all 10 DVDs of the Friends show for him, adding the binge-watching the popular show familiarized him with the well-loved story of the group of friends that include Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey, Ross and Rachel.

Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston were among the star cast of the series that ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 spanning over ten years.

According to HBO, the guests' lineup includes, apart from BTS, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

