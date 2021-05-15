Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. part ways

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 15, 2021

American actor Katie Holmes has parted ways with Emilio Vitolo Jr.

According to a report by People, the two lovebirds had called it quits weeks ago in a cordial, drama-free way, months after they were first linked together back in September 2020.

"They split several weeks ago. There was no drama. It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in N.Y.C.,” said the source to People.

"Katie can't wait to get back to work and to travel again,” added the insider.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Holmes’ rep confirmed the split and said that the two “remain friends.”

More From Entertainment:

Wendy Williams comes all guns blazing against Ellen DeGeneres

Wendy Williams comes all guns blazing against Ellen DeGeneres
Prince Harry, Meghan waxworks moved away from royals at Madame Tussauds

Prince Harry, Meghan waxworks moved away from royals at Madame Tussauds
Rapper Noname slams celebs for keeping mum about Israel’s oppression of Palestinians

Rapper Noname slams celebs for keeping mum about Israel’s oppression of Palestinians

Kendall Jenner opens up about the toxicity of social media: ‘There’s no escaping it’

Kendall Jenner opens up about the toxicity of social media: ‘There’s no escaping it’
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘still going strong’ despite physical distance

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘still going strong’ despite physical distance
Justin Bieber's on-screen wife Zoey Deutch reveals a secret

Justin Bieber's on-screen wife Zoey Deutch reveals a secret
BTS to join Friends cast in Reunion Special on May 27

BTS to join Friends cast in Reunion Special on May 27
Katy Perry getting brutally honest about her boy-crazy younger self

Katy Perry getting brutally honest about her boy-crazy younger self
Disney says Shang-Chi, Free Guy to have exclusive theatrical release

Disney says Shang-Chi, Free Guy to have exclusive theatrical release
'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests
Prince Harry touches on wanting to ‘break the cycle’ of childhood suffering

Prince Harry touches on wanting to ‘break the cycle’ of childhood suffering
Katy Perry drops new Pokémon collaboration track ‘Electric’

Katy Perry drops new Pokémon collaboration track ‘Electric’

Latest

view all