Saturday May 15 2021
By
Reuters

Prince Harry, Meghan waxworks moved away from royals at Madame Tussauds

By
Reuters

Saturday May 15, 2021

Artists prepare figures of Madame Tussauds London's Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in their new position in London, Britain May 12, 2021. Madame Tussauds London/Handout via REUTERS

A year after leaving their royal duties to move to Los Angeles, Madame Tussauds has now decided waxwork models of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan now belong in the attraction’s Hollywood zone and not with the other members of the House of Windsor.

The couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, quit royal duties to forge new independent careers on the other side of the Atlantic, and have since signed deals to deliver and produce content for Netflix, Spotify and Apple.

Now their waxwork models have been shifted from their place in the royal section of Madame Tussauds in London to join other celebrities, the famous attraction said on Thursday.

"Harry and Meghan have moved zones - Madame Tussauds London has moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their brand new Awards Party zone to reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood," Madame Tussauds said in a statement, referring to the couple's former British home Frogmore Cottage.

