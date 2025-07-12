Teddi Mellencamp confirms split from new boyfriend amid cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp opens up about ending new romance with Ricci Rea

Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she has ended things with her new boyfriend.

A month after the reality star was spotted with her flame Ricci Rea, she confirmed the relationship is over.

"You guys, [the] press needs to get on it a little bit faster because by the time they figured out who my mystery man was, we’re already done,” she told her co-host Erika Girardi on the recent episode of her Diamonds in the Rough podcast. “I had to call things off.”

She went on to say, “All of a sudden, I open up the freaking worldwide web. I’m like, ‘The mystery man.’ Oh, now you guys figured it out.”

Girardi shockingly inquired what really made Mellencamp make the decision

“Right now, it started getting to the point where it’s starting to get a little bit more serious. I was like, ‘I don’t have the capacity for this right now,’” Mellencamp explained. “He’s a really nice guy, couldn’t be a nicer guy.”

“I don’t feel my best. So, when I have downtime, I want to rest. It’s not even, like, about a need right now, and I think that’s the crazy thing about this," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Mellencamp is battling with stage 4 cancer and navigating her divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave.