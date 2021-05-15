Kevin Spacey lawsuit to be dismissed after accuser’s refusal to reveal identity

After an anonymous Kevin Spacey refused to reveal his identity, his civil lawsuit against the actor will now be dismissed.



Known in court documents as “C.D.”, the individual who accused the House of Cards actor of sexual assault was ordered by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to lift the veil of his identity last week.

Kaplan ruled that interest in the case is “magnified because C.D. has made his allegations against a public figure.”

However, on Thursday, his attorney rejected the court’s request to reveal his name.

As per CNN, his attorneys, Richard M. Steigman and Peter J. Saghir, wrote in a letter: “As we had previously informed the Court, C.D. believes he is unable to withstand the scrutiny and intrusion into his life if his identity is revealed in this matter.”

It was further added that the “unwanted attention” that he would receive would be “simply too much for him to bear.”

C.D. had earlier claimed that Spacey had sexually assaulted him back in 1980s when the accuser was just 14 years old.