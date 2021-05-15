Gigi Hadid accused of anti-Semitism after raising voice for Palestinians

Gigi Hadid has been accused of anti-Semitism after the supermodel voiced support for the people of Palestinians amid Israeli aggression.

Gigi received backlash for her social media posts in support of Palestine after Israel killed more than a hundred civilians including children.

The US-based model on Saturday shared a screenshot of some comments that she received on her posts.

Reacting to the allegations, Gigi Hadid wrote, "I condemn anti-semitism. I am not trying to kill you, nor would I ever want that. I do not wish any more deaths upon Israelis, just as I feel about Palestinians. There are also Jewish Palestinians and Christian Palestinians, as there was, coexisting, with may father's Muslim Palestinian family when he was born in Palestine in 1948. I wish you peace."







