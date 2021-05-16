Miley Cyrus announces concert under a deal with NBCUniversal

American singer and actor Miley Cyrus has signed a wide-ranging overall deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Under the deal, the pop singer will not only develop but also perform in projects for the NBCU.

Under the pact, Miley Cyrus’ production company Hopetown Entertainment will develop scripted and unscripted projects for the NBCU outlets including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock, according to Variety.

The singer is required to accomplish three projects for the NBCU. The first one will be the Pride concert special "Stand By You," for Peacock.

"I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years," Miley Cyrus said in a statement issued after the deal. "Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU. This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too."



The singer also announced her first project. "We're starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event," Cyrus said.

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said Cyrus was "the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar" and her Pride special, 'Stand By You' is the perfect way to kick off the partnership."

“The creative possibilities for Miley across our portfolio are literally endless and we can’t wait to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with her, Tish Cyrus’ Hopetown Entertainment and Adam Leber for Rebel,” she added.