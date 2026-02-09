'Fantastic Four' crossover at Super Bowl Halftime show steals spotlight

Pedro Pascal makes a cameo at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show

Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba turned Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show into an unexpected Fantastic Four crossover moment that had fans buzzing.

Pascal’s surprise appearance during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara was one of the night’s most viral highlights.

The Last of Us and Mandalorian star, who is set to debut as Reed Richards in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, joined the stage midway through Bad Bunny’s performance of EoO.

Bad Bunny staged the cameos theatrically.

After crashing through the roof of a shack built on the field, he kicked open the front door to unveil the Chilean-American actor, Cardi B, Karol G, Young Miko and Jessica Alba, who famously portrayed Sue Storm in the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four films, on stage.

Pascal danced with a wide grin, swaying alongside the Puerto Rican superstar

The cameo came at a good time for Pascal.

He marked his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Fantastic Four: First Steps, while continuing acclaimed runs in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian.

The halftime show itself was a career-defining performance for Bad Bunny.

Mixing hits like Gasolina with new tracks, he brought Latin music to the NFL’s biggest stage.

Cameos from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin added further star power, while Pascal and Alba’s Marvel crossover moment stole the spotlight.