Music legend Matti Caspi dies aged 76

Singer Matti Caspi has passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer.

The composer, producer, and singer left the world over night at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, in Israel.

The heartbreaking news was shared by the Matti's family on Sunday, who paid an an emotional tribute to 'a beloved husband and a dear father.'

They said: 'With aching hearts and deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved husband and dear father.

'The light of our lives has gone out. His love and his creativity, which he always gave, will remain a part of us forever. You were and will remain the essence of our existence.'

Matti's famous works included Brit Olam (Eternal Covenant), Ekh Ze SheKochav (How Is It That a Star), Hine Hine (Here Here), Lo Yadati SheTelchi Mimeni (I Didn't Know You Would Leave Me) and Shir HaYonah (The Song of the Dove).

While Matti's illness prevented him from performing in his final months, he continued to update his followers on social media.