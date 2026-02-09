 
Geo News

Music legend Matti Caspi dies aged 76

The heartbreaking news was shared by the Matti's family

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 09, 2026

Mattis illness had previously prevented him from performing in his final months
Matti's illness had previously prevented him from performing in his final months

Singer Matti Caspi has passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer. 

The composer, producer, and singer left the world over night at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, in Israel. 

The heartbreaking news was shared by the Matti's family on Sunday, who paid an an emotional tribute to 'a beloved husband and a dear father.'

They said: 'With aching hearts and deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved husband and dear father.

'The light of our lives has gone out. His love and his creativity, which he always gave, will remain a part of us forever. You were and will remain the essence of our existence.'

Matti's famous works included Brit Olam (Eternal Covenant), Ekh Ze SheKochav (How Is It That a Star), Hine Hine (Here Here), Lo Yadati SheTelchi Mimeni (I Didn't Know You Would Leave Me) and Shir HaYonah (The Song of the Dove).

While Matti's illness prevented him from performing in his final months, he continued to update his followers on social media.

Trump lashes out as Bad Bunny sends message to America during halftime show
Trump lashes out as Bad Bunny sends message to America during halftime show
'Fantastic Four' crossover at Super Bowl Halftime show steals spotlight
'Fantastic Four' crossover at Super Bowl Halftime show steals spotlight
Katie Price sparks outrage by monitising honeymoon footages
Katie Price sparks outrage by monitising honeymoon footages
Green Day steers clear of political showdown during Super Bowl performance
Green Day steers clear of political showdown during Super Bowl performance
Cardi B joins Bad Bunny's halftime show amid drama with Stefon Diggs' team video
Cardi B joins Bad Bunny's halftime show amid drama with Stefon Diggs' team
Adam Peaty's mother calls husband her 'rock' after being excluded from son's wedding video
Adam Peaty's mother calls husband her 'rock' after being excluded from son's wedding
Charlie Puth expresses feelings after performing national anthem at Super Bowl video
Charlie Puth expresses feelings after performing national anthem at Super Bowl
Katie Price's ex JJ Slater sparks health fears with cryptic post video
Katie Price's ex JJ Slater sparks health fears with cryptic post