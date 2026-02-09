Trump lashes out as Bad Bunny sends message to America during halftime show

Bad Bunny made history as the first full Spanish performance at the Super Bowl halftime show

Donald Trump has dubbed Bad Bunny’s record-breaking, history-making Super Bowl halftime show as a “slap in the face” to America.

The President of the United States of America reacted shortly after the Puerto Rican superstar wrapped his set at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8.

In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

He continued, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying. The dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show entirely in Spanish. According to NBC, it became the most watched Halftime show, surpassing Kendrick Lamar and Michael Jackson’s records.

Closing out his performance, the Grammy-winning artist sent a clear message to America: “God Bless America,” he exclaimed, before naming all the countries of the continent of America, including Latin American countries, the United States, and Canada, and waving their flags.

Trump’s response? “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD