 
Geo News

Katie Price sparks outrage by monitising honeymoon footages

Fans were quick to share their disappointment over the star's move

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 09, 2026

Katie shared a short clip, revealing that she was packing for her last-minute trip
Katie shared a short clip, revealing that she was packing for her 'last-minute' trip

Katie Price has placed restriction on fans who want to watch glimpses from her upcoming honeymoon.

The former model, 47, shocked fans last month when she revealed she had tied the knot for the fourth time to the so-called businessman in Dubai.

Later, the mother-of-five refused to pay heed to people's concerns about her new husband by insisting: 'I am not stupid, I know what I am doing.'

Katie's new marriage has sparked concern from loved ones, with Daily Mail previously revealing that Lee has been banned from leaving Dubai after spending three weeks locked up in a UAE jail for allegedly forging his ex-girlfriend's signature.

But despite the worries, Katie shared a short clip on her YouTube channel revealing that she was packing for her 'last-minute' trip to see her new husband.

In the clip, she explained that fans who wish to see future videos from the getaway will have to join her channel's membership, which costs £5.99 per month.

Fans were quick to share their disappointment over the star's move. They wrote: 'Whys he not putting his hand in his pocket for her to travel she is doing all the running while he is sitting there laughing at her;

'£5.99, to watch what. No thanks. This smacks of desperation;

'Remember your subscribers helped build your channel. Now you want to charge them £5.99 to see your trip.'

Katie, who finally called a truce with ex-husband Peter Andre on Friday, is flying out to Dubai following claims her husband can't leave the country.

Music legend Matti Caspi dies aged 76
Music legend Matti Caspi dies aged 76
Trump lashes out as Bad Bunny sends message to America during halftime show
Trump lashes out as Bad Bunny sends message to America during halftime show
'Fantastic Four' crossover at Super Bowl Halftime show steals spotlight
'Fantastic Four' crossover at Super Bowl Halftime show steals spotlight
Green Day steers clear of political showdown during Super Bowl performance
Green Day steers clear of political showdown during Super Bowl performance
Cardi B joins Bad Bunny's halftime show amid drama with Stefon Diggs' team video
Cardi B joins Bad Bunny's halftime show amid drama with Stefon Diggs' team
Adam Peaty's mother calls husband her 'rock' after being excluded from son's wedding video
Adam Peaty's mother calls husband her 'rock' after being excluded from son's wedding
Charlie Puth expresses feelings after performing national anthem at Super Bowl video
Charlie Puth expresses feelings after performing national anthem at Super Bowl
Katie Price's ex JJ Slater sparks health fears with cryptic post video
Katie Price's ex JJ Slater sparks health fears with cryptic post