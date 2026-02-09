Katie Price sparks outrage by monitising honeymoon footages

Katie shared a short clip, revealing that she was packing for her 'last-minute' trip

Katie Price has placed restriction on fans who want to watch glimpses from her upcoming honeymoon.

The former model, 47, shocked fans last month when she revealed she had tied the knot for the fourth time to the so-called businessman in Dubai.

Later, the mother-of-five refused to pay heed to people's concerns about her new husband by insisting: 'I am not stupid, I know what I am doing.'

Katie's new marriage has sparked concern from loved ones, with Daily Mail previously revealing that Lee has been banned from leaving Dubai after spending three weeks locked up in a UAE jail for allegedly forging his ex-girlfriend's signature.

But despite the worries, Katie shared a short clip on her YouTube channel revealing that she was packing for her 'last-minute' trip to see her new husband.

In the clip, she explained that fans who wish to see future videos from the getaway will have to join her channel's membership, which costs £5.99 per month.

Fans were quick to share their disappointment over the star's move. They wrote: 'Whys he not putting his hand in his pocket for her to travel she is doing all the running while he is sitting there laughing at her;

'£5.99, to watch what. No thanks. This smacks of desperation;

'Remember your subscribers helped build your channel. Now you want to charge them £5.99 to see your trip.'

Katie, who finally called a truce with ex-husband Peter Andre on Friday, is flying out to Dubai following claims her husband can't leave the country.