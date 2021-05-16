Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 16 2021
Vicky Kauhsal celebrates 33rd birthday

Sunday May 16, 2021

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is receiving birthday wishes from his fans as he turns 33 on Sunday.

According to some Indian media reports, The 33-year-old is reportedly dating Katrina Kaif, 37 but they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship publicly.

Kaushal recently tested positive for coronavirus and remained isolated until his test result came negative.

Bollywood actors and fans are taking to social media to wish him on his birthday. His rumored girlfriend Katrina Kaif has yet to post a birthday message for Vicky on her Instagram. 

