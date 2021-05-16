Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 16 2021
Shanna Moakler responds to critics over removing Travis Barker tattoo

Sunday May 16, 2021

Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler has silenced critics over her removing a tattoo of her former husband's name.

While she insists that she is happy for the Blink-182 drummer’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, it appears that she is holding some sort of grudge.

“To my new found haters,” she wrote, “to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on.

“That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man,” she continued.

“Once again weird! This was my final session on a tattoo of his name. I’ve been removing for some time.”

