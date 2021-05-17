Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 17 2021
Photo: Check out the new HYBE museum of music

Monday May 17, 2021

Photo: Check out the new HYBE museum of music

HYBE Entertainment, formerly known as Bighit Entertainment recently showcased their multi themed plans to promote the love of music in the new BTS museum and fans are gobsmacked over the plethora of themes.

The entire museum encompasses two floors and is spanned across 4.701m with multiple themes.

The main three include Innovative Sound, the second is Dynamic Movement and the third is Inspiring Story. Each exhibition space showcases the beauty of music, the visual expression of lyrics as well as dance.

The first floor mainly includes sensory based experiences and lets fans experience the art of music through smell and touch.

Check out photos below:


